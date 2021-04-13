Byju’s touches $15 bn valuation with second tranche of Series F fundraise

Edtech firm Byju’s has raised over $455 million (Rs 3,328 crore) in the second tranche of its Series F fundraise, the move reportedly bumping up its valuation to $15 billion (about Rs 1.13 lakh crore).

Participants include Baron Funds, B Capital Group, investment hedge fund XN Exponent Holding, Arison Holdings, Tarsadia Capital and Macquarie Group, according to filings.

In this tranche filed on April 7, around half or Rs 1,628 crore came in from MC Global which is the investment firm for Macquarie Group.

Baron has invested Rs 582 crore via the Baron Emerging Markets Fund and the Baron’s Global Advantage Fund. XN Exponential Holdings put in around Rs 298 crore, Arison Holdings around Rs 108 crore, B Capital about Rs 560 crore, and Tarsadia around Rs 148 crore via its affiliate entities TCDS and TIGA (India) and TCDS (India).

The same set of investors put in a similar amount in the first tranche of the Series F fundraise last week of March.

Byju’s raised close to $1 billion for its Series F fundraise, according to a Bloomberg report.

In the past, it has raised capital from the likes of CPPIB and General Atlantic, who continue to remain invested.

The edtech firm has been aggressively raising capital this year as it expands its business.

Last week, it acquired test-preparatory services Aakash Educational Services in a $1 billion deal.

Queries sent to the edtech startup did not elicit a response.