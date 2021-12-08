Byju\'s buys Austrian firm GeoGebra in 10th acquisition in 2021

Byju's, among country's most valuable startups, on Wednesday said it has bought Austria-headquartered math learning platform GeoGebra, making it the Indian edtech giant's tenth acquisition this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This acquisition complements Byju’s overall product strategy and furthers Byju’s aim to make math more engaging, said Byju's in a statement without disclosing the financial details.

GeoGebra will continue to operate independently under the leadership of its Founder and Developer, Markus Hohenwarter, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Byju’s, which became a unicorn in 2018 and is now IPO-bound, has been ramping up its acquisition strategy this year in a bid to enter newer edtech categories of upskilling, test prep and higher learning, while fortifying its presence across key international geographies including the US.

This year alone, Byju’s has spent close to $2.5 billion in acquiring different edtech businesses.

In April this year, it spent close to $950 million to acquire education institution Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL), in what is touted to be one of the most expensive acquisitions in the Indian edtech space. The edtech company also shelled out close to $600 million to acquire Great Learning, marking its entry into the upskilling space.

Apart from Byju's other edtech firms such as Unacademy and upGrad have also upped their M&A strategy.

Some of Byju’s early-stage financiers include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Qatar Investment Authority, Owl Ventures, General Atlantic, Tiger Global, Tencent, Verlinvest and Sofina.

Byju’s currently has more than 100 million registered students and 6.5 million paid subscribers. It is in talks with investors to raise an additional $1.5 billion which could potentially value the edtech company at $21 billion, Mint reported in August. As a part of the round, Byju’s recently raised $300 million in October which valued the Indian edtech company at roughly $18 billion.

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd, which runs Byju’s, reported a jump in total income to Rs 2,380 crore in the year ended March 2020 from ₹1,305 crore in the previous year. However, losses widened to Rs 262 crore from Rs 8.82 crore in the previous year.