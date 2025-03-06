Brookfield Asset Management promotes India exec to managing director

Premium
Canadian alternative investment firm Brookfield Asset Management Inc has promoted an executive to managing director as part of its leadership expansion within its private equity operations in India. The Toronto-listed asset manager, whose India business oversees assets worth over $29 billion (Rs 2.52 lakh crore) across sectors such as real estate, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.