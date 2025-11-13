Brandworks Technologies, Nia.one, others secure early-stage funding

Nia.one founders Sachin Chhabra (left) and Pushkar Raj

Design-led electronics maker Brandworks Technologies, gig workforce platform Nia.one, surgical tech startup HRS Navigation, and rocket propulsion firm Trishul Space, among others, have raised early-stage funding.

Brandworks Technologies Pvt Ltd, a design-driven and R&D-led electronics manufacturing company, has raised $11 million (around Rs 97.5 crore) in Series A funding after securing an additional $4 million from the Roha Family Office.

This follows an earlier $7 million round in August 2025 led by Cactus Partners, with participation from GVFL and several family offices.

Harsh Vardhan Bhandari of MGB Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the transaction.

The company plans to use the funds to accelerate its global expansion and strengthen research and development capabilities, with a focus on AI hardware, IoT platforms, and connected device ecosystems. It also plans to set up a new design centre in Taiwan and scale its design, engineering, and operations teams to support a growing portfolio of innovation-led products for global markets.

Nia.one, a Bengaluru- and Gurugram-based platform for India’s gig and blue-collar workforce, has raised $2.4 million in a seed round led by Elevar Equity.

The funding will be used to expand Nia.one’s network of Niadel hubs, integrated spaces that combine jobs, housing, and daily essentials to support workers living and working in fast-growing employment corridors.

Founded in August 2024, Nia.one aims to address the growing need for inclusive infrastructure as India’s gig and migrant workforce crosses 23 million. Each Niadel hub enables workers to live closer to job sites, access reliable meals and products, and improve their standard of living through a unified phygital ecosystem.

Lt Col Pushkar Raj (retired), co-founder and COO of Nia.one, said the company is creating “the missing physical layer between the road and the rented bed.” He added that Elevar’s backing will help Nia.one scale its model with speed and discipline, ensuring workers can access affordable housing, fair jobs, and everyday essentials without intermediaries or debt traps.

HRS Navigation, a Bengaluru-based surgical navigation technology startup, has raised $5 million in a pre-Series A round led by GVFL, Physis Capital, Sathguru Catalysers, India EXIM Bank, and KITVEN.

The company plans to use the funds to accelerate product innovation, expand into global markets, and scale the manufacturing of next-generation navigation systems.

Founded by Arpit and Shweta Paliwal, HRS Navigation has built easyNav, which it claims is India’s first advanced surgical navigation platform that integrates seamlessly with operating room setups. The system has supported over 20,000 surgeries, helping surgeons perform complex cranial, spine, and ENT procedures with enhanced precision and safety.

New Delhi-based rocket propulsion startup Trishul Space has raised Rs 4 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by IAN Angel Fund, with participation from 8X Ventures and ITEL. The funds will be used to advance research and testing of turbopump technology and accelerate the development of Harpy-1, a high-performance liquid rocket engine designed for small satellite launch vehicles.

Founded by Aditya Singh, Divyam, and Rajat Choudhary, Trishul Space focuses on building high-efficiency propulsion systems using staged combustion cycles and AI-driven failure detection mechanisms. The company aims to simplify one of the toughest and most resource-intensive challenges in space technology by developing reliable and cost-effective rocket engines.

“This investment validates our mission to create India’s most advanced and dependable rocket propulsion systems,” said Rajat Choudhary, co-founder of Trishul Space. “With this support, we will accelerate the development of our Harpy-1 engine, enhance India’s launch capabilities, and make space access faster, more affordable, and globally competitive.”

Event Planet Technologies, a global event and wedding aggregator platform founded in 2024, has raised $250,000 in angel funding from US-based serial investor and NRI Virendra Prasad, valuing the company at Rs 30 crore.

The funding will support Event Planet’s global expansion and strengthen its proprietary package-based model that simplifies event planning for users across India and international markets.

“The investment supports our mission to make event planning simpler, smarter, and more transparent,” said Rohit Yagya, founder and CEO of Event Planet Technologies. “We are building a trusted digital ecosystem that brings structure to one of the most fragmented industries, making event planning as easy as booking a vacation.”

Currently active in 32 Indian cities and eight international markets, Event Planet connects curated venues, verified vendors, and ready-to-book packages for individuals and businesses.

With this funding, the company plans to deepen its vendor network across India and abroad, enhance automation and personalization on its platform, and expand marketing initiatives across South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

ACS Energy

ACS Energy (Ayka Control Systems Pvt Ltd) has raised Rs 1.1 crore in a pre-seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures. Founded in 2022, the Mumbai-based startup is India’s first EV charging platform with built-in UPI integration, combining hardware and software for seamless charging across two, three, and four-wheelers.

The company focuses on solving EV infrastructure challenges in high-rise buildings and large residential complexes. Led by Jash and Mihir, ACS Energy uses AI to manage power loads and ensure fast, transparent payments through its ACS Pay system.

With the new funding, ACS plans to deploy 5,000 UPI-enabled chargers across Maharashtra and Gujarat and build advanced energy management systems to improve power efficiency in urban spaces.

