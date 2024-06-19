BPEA Credit eyes final close of latest India-focused fund next quarter

Premium Kanchan Jain, head, BPEA Credit

BPEA Credit, an Asia-focused alternative investment firm that offers private credit to mid-market companies and has backed Veranda Learning and mPokket in the recent past, is set to mark the final close of its latest India-focused rupee-denominated fund in the third quarter this year. The investment vehicle, BPEA Credit Select Short Term Income Fund – I (SSTIF – ......