Bottomline: VC-backed fintech startup Olyv doubles revenue, turns profitable

Premium Rohit Garg, co-founder and CEO, Olyv

Fintech startup SmartCoin, which rebranded to Olyv in February this year, more than doubled its revenue in the last financial year and turned a profit. The startup, backed by venture capital investors Lightrock and Unicorn India Ventures, said its operating revenue grew to Rs 250 crore for 2023-24 from Rs 113 ......