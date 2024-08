Bottomline: Varthana's FY24 AUM grows as pandemic tremors begin to recede

Steve Hardgrave, co-founder and CEO, Varthana Finance

Varthana Finance, backed by private equity names such as ChrysCapital, Kaizen Private Equity, along with a slew of angel investors like Bahram Vakil and Pramod Bhasin, is on the road to recovery after having dealt with COVID-19 related disruptions for the past couple of years. The assets under management of the ......