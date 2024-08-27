Bottomline: Table Space's FY24 revenue crosses $100 mn mark but profit growth capped
Bottomline: Table Space's FY24 revenue crosses $100 mn mark but profit growth capped

By Aman Rawat

  • 27 Aug 2024
Karan Chopra, co-founder, vice chairman and CIO, Table Space

Table Space, which offers fully developed and managed office spaces with some common shared amenities, recorded a substantial revenue growth in the financial year ended March 2024, even as the company’s net profit grew moderately in the fiscal, it is learnt. Table Space, which is operated by Tablespace Technologies Pvt. Ltd ......

Bottomline: Table Space's FY24 revenue crosses $100 mn mark but profit growth capped

