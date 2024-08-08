Bottomline: Shrem InvIT on the fast road as acquisitions boost revenue, profit

Premium Nitan Chhatwal, chairman, Shrem Group

Shrem InvIT, a highways-focused infrastructure investment trust that started operations less than three years ago, has grown its revenue and profit at a quick pace thanks to a bunch of acquisitions of operational assets. The InvIT’s consolidated revenue from operations jumped 41% to Rs 1,952.84 crore for the year through March ......