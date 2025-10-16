Bottomline: Profit slump, high debt weigh on Apis-backed EPS; new segment in focus

Premium

ATM management company Electronic Payments and Services (EPS), backed by investors such as Aavishkaar Capital and Apis Partners, saw its credit profile weaken and profitability shrink further in the financial year ended March 2025. The Mumbai-based company, which provides end-to-end ATM management services, reported a sharp drop in its consolidated net ......