Bottomline: PE-backed Olive Bar & Kitchen caught in a growth funk

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Olive Bar and Kitchen Pvt. Ltd is staring at a second consecutive year of tepid financial performance with revenue stagnating and profit margins eroding, as footfalls slow and costs rise in India’s hyper-competitive restaurant industry. The Mumbai-based operator of fine dining restaurants, bistros, cafes and bars has recovered from the Covid-19 ......