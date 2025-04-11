Bottomline: PE-backed K12 Techno's revenue growth slows, profitability improves
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Bottomline: PE-backed K12 Techno's revenue growth slows, profitability improves

Bottomline: PE-backed K12 Techno's revenue growth slows, profitability improves

By Prithvi Durai

  • 11 Apr 2025
Premium
Bottomline: PE-backed K12 Techno's revenue growth slows, profitability improves

Education service provider K12 Techno Services, which operates Orchids International Schools, likely recorded a moderation in revenue growth for FY25 as a slowdown in its business-to-business (B2B) segment offset gains from its core school services business, VCCircle has learned. The company, which partners with around 100 schools across 17 cities, is likely to report only a ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
VC-backed ice cream brand NIC looks for another scoop of funding

Consumer

VC-backed ice cream brand NIC looks for another scoop of funding

Premium
True North, Accel, nine more PE/VCs get exit window as portfolio firms secure IPO nod

Consumer

True North, Accel, nine more PE/VCs get exit window as portfolio firms secure IPO nod

ICICI Venture's debut VC fund bets on Bare Anatomy parent as Accel signs off

Consumer

ICICI Venture's debut VC fund bets on Bare Anatomy parent as Accel signs off

Premium
Softbank, Tiger Global-backed OfBusiness snaps up food ingredients firm

Consumer

Softbank, Tiger Global-backed OfBusiness snaps up food ingredients firm

Premium
Fireside Ventures-backed Slurrp Farm evaluates new funding round

Consumer

Fireside Ventures-backed Slurrp Farm evaluates new funding round

Premium
PremjiInvest-backed The Sleep Company looks to raise Series D funding

Consumer

PremjiInvest-backed The Sleep Company looks to raise Series D funding

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW