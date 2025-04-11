Bottomline: PE-backed K12 Techno's revenue growth slows, profitability improves

Education service provider K12 Techno Services, which operates Orchids International Schools, likely recorded a moderation in revenue growth for FY25 as a slowdown in its business-to-business (B2B) segment offset gains from its core school services business, VCCircle has learned. The company, which partners with around 100 schools across 17 cities, is likely to report only a ......