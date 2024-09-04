Bottomline: Neev Fund-backed Milk Mantra back in black on cost control; revenue flat

Premium Srikumar Misra (L) and Rashima Misra, co-founders, Milk Mantra

Odisha-based Milk Mantra Dairy Pvt Ltd, which has investments from State Bank of India-backed Neev Fund, Aavishkaar Capital, and Eight Road Ventures, among others, managed to return to the black in the financial year through March 2024, despite a flat topline. The company, which retails its dairy products, including packaged ......