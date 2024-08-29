Bottomline: PremjiInvest-backed TVS Credit sustains healthy AUM growth in FY24

Premium Ashish Sapra, CEO, TVS Credit

TVS Credit Services, the non-banking finance arm of two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company, posted a 24% year-on-year rise in assets under management for FY24, aided by growth across product categories. Fresh off a fund infusion by PremjiInvest, the company’s asset under management rose to Rs 25,900 crore as on 31 March from Rs ......