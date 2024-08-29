Bottomline: PremjiInvest-backed TVS Credit sustains healthy AUM growth in FY24
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Bottomline: PremjiInvest-backed TVS Credit sustains healthy AUM growth in FY24

Bottomline: PremjiInvest-backed TVS Credit sustains healthy AUM growth in FY24

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 29 Aug 2024
Premium
Bottomline: PremjiInvest-backed TVS Credit sustains healthy AUM growth in FY24
Ashish Sapra, CEO, TVS Credit

TVS Credit Services, the non-banking finance arm of two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company, posted a 24% year-on-year rise in assets under management for FY24, aided by growth across product categories. Fresh off a fund infusion by PremjiInvest, the company’s asset under management rose to Rs 25,900 crore as on 31 March from Rs ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Bottomline: PremjiInvest-backed TVS Credit sustains healthy AUM growth in FY24

Finance

Bottomline: PremjiInvest-backed TVS Credit sustains healthy AUM growth in FY24

Indian family offices to increase exposure to alternatives, study shows

Finance

Indian family offices to increase exposure to alternatives, study shows

Premium
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC enters performing credit market with maiden fund

Finance

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC enters performing credit market with maiden fund

Saudi's PIF signs revolving credit facility of $15 bn for 23 financial institutions

Finance

Saudi's PIF signs revolving credit facility of $15 bn for 23 financial institutions

Whiteboard Capital closes second fund at $36 mn, double of initial target

Consumer

Whiteboard Capital closes second fund at $36 mn, double of initial target

NSE restarts IPO application, seeks 'no-objection' from regulator

Finance

NSE restarts IPO application, seeks 'no-objection' from regulator

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW