Bottomline: How Arjas Steel’s fortunes turned around under ADV Partners

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Earlier this month, private equity firm ADV Partners completed its exit from Andhra Pradesh-based steelmaker Arjas Steel Pvt Ltd through a two-stage transaction. First, in April, ADV offloaded an 80% stake in the steelmaker to the publicly listed The Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. It offloaded its remaining stake this ......