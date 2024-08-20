Bottomline: Higher costs weigh on Kris Gopalakrishnan-backed People Tree Hospitals

Premium

TMI Healthcare Pvt Ltd, the company that operates the People Tree Hospitals in Bengaluru and counts Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan’s family office Pratithi Investment Trust as an investor, recorded double-digit growth in revenue for 2023-24 but its loss still widened due to rising costs, VCCircle has gathered. The company, which was ......