Bottomline: Bessemer-backed Lentra's growth rate slows as losses worsen

Premium
Cloud-based lending platform Lentra AI Pvt. Ltd, which counts names like HDFC Bank, Bessemer India, MUFG Bank Ltd among its investors, recorded slower revenue growth for the financial year-ended 2024 than the 60-100% growth it has clocked historically. The Pune-based company, which last raised $27 million in a bridge round in ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.