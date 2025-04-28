Bottomline: Drools Pet Food crosses $100 mn in revenue but margins under pressure

Pet food manufacturer Drools Pet Food Pvt Ltd, backed by US-based private equity firm L Catterton, is estimated to have surpassed the $100-million (Rs 855-crore) revenue mark in FY25. However, rising input costs, ongoing capacity expansion, and debt obligations likely pressured the company’s profitability. The Chhattisgarh-based company has maintained double-digit revenue ......