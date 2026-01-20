Bottomline: CASHe parent Bhanix Finance pivots to co-lending as NPAs rise
Bottomline: CASHe parent Bhanix Finance pivots to co-lending as NPAs rise

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 20 Jan 2026
Credit: 123RF.com

Bhanix Finance and Investment, the parent company of fintech firm CASHe, has transitioned from a balance-sheet lender to a lending service provider as rising delinquencies in small-ticket loans and heightened regulatory scrutiny on lenders weighed on its core business. As a result, the company’s loan book shrank sharply in FY25. However, ......

