Bottomline: CarDekho parent Girnar's revenue slips in FY24 but loss narrows too

Premium Credit: VCCircle

Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd, which runs automobile marketplace CarDekho as well as several other internet classifieds platforms, reported a minor decline in its revenue for the financial year ended March 2024, even as its net loss contracted significantly. The Jaipur-headquartered company’s topline slipped 1.3% to Rs 2,300 crore from Rs 2,331.8 ......