Bottomline: Avenue Capital-backed ARCIL stays on profit path as high recoveries help

Premium Pallav Mohapatra, MD and CEO, Arcil

Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd, which is majority owned by US-based stressed assets and private credit investment firm Avenue Capital, likely recorded a profit for the fourth consecutive year in the 12 months through March 2025 as it managed to keep recoveries of bad loans high and grew its assets under management, VCCircle has gathered. ARCIL, India’s oldest asset reconstruction company having started in ......