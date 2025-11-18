Bottomline: ADIA-backed Micro Life’s profit doubles; FY26 outlook softens

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Micro Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, a medical device maker backed by global investors such as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Warburg Pincus, more than doubled its profits while maintaining steady revenue growth in the financial year ended March 2025, VCCircle has gathered. The Bilakhia Group-owned company, which operates under the ......