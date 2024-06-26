Bosch weighs takeover offer for appliance maker Whirlpool

German engineering group Robert Bosch GmbH is weighing a bid for U.S. appliances manufacturer Whirlpool, according to three people familiar with the matter, a move that would boost its position in the white goods market.

Bosch has been talking to potential advisers about the possibility of making an offer for Whirlpool, which has a market capitalisation of about $4.8 billion, one of the sources said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

The sources said it was not certain that an offer would be made and asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

A Bosch spokesperson said the company does not comment on "market rumours." Officials at Whirlpool were not immediately available for comment.

Buying one of the world's biggest white-goods manufacturers would significantly beef up Bosch's home appliance business at a time when competition with Asian rivals is growing.

Whirlpool has been undergoing a major restructuring in recent years, which has seen it fold its European business into a new company controlled by Turkish rival Arcelik and divest its Middle Eastern and African businesses.

