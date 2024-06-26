Bosch weighs takeover offer for appliance maker Whirlpool
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Bosch weighs takeover offer for appliance maker Whirlpool

By Reuters

  • 26 Jun 2024
Bosch weighs takeover offer for appliance maker Whirlpool
A Bosch sign during an event a day ahead of the opening of the 2023 Munich Auto Show IAA Mobility. | Credit: Reuters/Leonhard Simon

German engineering group Robert Bosch GmbH is weighing a bid for U.S. appliances manufacturer Whirlpool, according to three people familiar with the matter, a move that would boost its position in the white goods market.

Bosch has been talking to potential advisers about the possibility of making an offer for Whirlpool, which has a market capitalisation of about $4.8 billion, one of the sources said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

The sources said it was not certain that an offer would be made and asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Advertisement

A Bosch spokesperson said the company does not comment on "market rumours." Officials at Whirlpool were not immediately available for comment.

Buying one of the world's biggest white-goods manufacturers would significantly beef up Bosch's home appliance business at a time when competition with Asian rivals is growing.

Whirlpool has been undergoing a major restructuring in recent years, which has seen it fold its European business into a new company controlled by Turkish rival Arcelik and divest its Middle Eastern and African businesses.

Advertisement
BoschWhirlpool

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Bosch weighs takeover offer for appliance maker Whirlpool

Manufacturing

Bosch weighs takeover offer for appliance maker Whirlpool

Hyundai India IPO bankers set for big payday with $40-mn fee

Manufacturing

Hyundai India IPO bankers set for big payday with $40-mn fee

ADNOC gets access to German firm Covestro's books after $12.5-bn takeover offer

Infrastructure

ADNOC gets access to German firm Covestro's books after $12.5-bn takeover offer

Pro
Lighthouse scores high returns in another exit move

Manufacturing

Lighthouse scores high returns in another exit move

Pro
Rohatyn logs out of legacy India portfolio firm with over $300 mn

Manufacturing

Rohatyn logs out of legacy India portfolio firm with over $300 mn

Premium
AstroTalk backer Elev8 Venture Partners sets timeline for final close of maiden fund

Finance

AstroTalk backer Elev8 Venture Partners sets timeline for final close of maiden fund

Advertisement