Blume Ventures-backed Ultrahuman raises fresh debt

Mohit Kumar, founder and CEO, Ultrahuman

Ultrahuman Healthcare Pvt Ltd, which operates metabolic fitness platform Ultrahuman, has secured Rs 100 crore (around $11.3 million) in venture debt from Alteria Capital as the health tech company prepares for a period of higher demand and wider rollout of its products.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm plans to deploy the capital across expansion, product development, and software-driven revenue initiatives. The company is also increasing investments in hardware innovation, new features, and partnerships with sports and research institutions.

Prior to this, Ultrahuman raised $35 million in its Series B round of funding from venture capital firms Blume Ventures, Steadview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Alpha Wave Incubation and Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal in a mix of equity and debt in March 2024.

Ultrahuman builds a range of wearable and ambient health devices. Its key products include the Ultrahuman Ring Air, which offers insights on sleep, recovery, and movement, and the M1 continuous glucose monitor. The company has also launched Blood Vision, Ultrahuman Home, and Cycle and Ovulation Pro to broaden its ecosystem.

Chief executive officer Mohit Kumar said Ultrahuman has operated with a focus on disciplined spending and efficient use of capital across its product lines. He added that the financing will help the company scale through the upcoming growth cycle while keeping its operating structure lean.

Alteria Capital managing partner and cofounder Vinod Murali said rising household incomes are driving higher interest in health measurement and optimisation tools. He added that Ultrahuman’s ability to build detailed engineering-led products for global markets has been an advantage through volatile funding cycles. He added that the venture debt firm sees strong potential in the company’s approach to preventive health and lifestyle management.

