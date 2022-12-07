Blume Ventures announces fund close at $250 million

Venture capital firm Blume Ventures has announced the close of its Fund IV at over $250 million, which brings the firm’s assets under management (AUM) to over $600 million.

Blume, which focuses on early-stage, innovative technology-led startups, has the mandate to invest in edtech, fintech, health, commerce and consumer internet.

It expects to also invest in to robotics and artificial intelligence to software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses.

"It has been satisfying to see the brand scale and be able to raise a fund size that is commensurate to its needs and more so when there is an overall gloom around fundraising and liquidity globally. The fund size, diversity of LPs and oversubscription is a testament to the coming-of-age of Blume, the institution. We will continue to work and evolve with our portfolio’s needs and build large companies," Ashish Fafdia, partner at Blume Ventures said.

Blume has fund IV investors include family offices, global family offices, sovereign wealth funds (India and overseas), and emerging market Fund of Funds. The fund saw an oversubscription on its $200 million target.

Blume Fund IV will be managed by its over 15-member investment team led by Sajith Pai, Arpit Agarwal, Ashish Fafadia, Sanjay Nath and Karthik Reddy. It expects to invest in 30-35 companies across different technology verticals.

The company was established in 2010 by Karthik Reddy and Sanjay Nath.

“We are grateful to our anchor supporters and new believers who have backed Blume IV. Whether building domestically or for global markets, the best founders and LPs would like to work with a Fund that can be considered world-class, which has spurred us to keep institutionalizing and bolstering our platform, team and capabilities. Thanks to an increasing reality of IPO and M&A exits, there is a resurgence of 2x founders and operators, as well as higher quality first-time founders. We’re excited for Blume to become the preferred seed partner of choice for both categories," Sanjay Nath said.

