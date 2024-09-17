Blume Ventures aims at nearly $1 bn AUM with fifth VC fund
(From left) Blume partners Karthik Reddy, Ashish Fafadia and Sanjay Nath

Early-stage venture capital firm Blume Ventures, an investor in unicorn startups such as edtech platform Unacademy and beauty and personal care retailer Purplle, is set to hit the road to raise its fifth fund, two people aware of the development told VCCircle.   Blume Ventures, set up by Karthik Reddy and Sanjay Nath in 2010, intends ......

