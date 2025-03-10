Blue Tokai backer 12 Flags Group promotes exec to partner role

Premium Rakesh Kapoor, founder, 12 Flags

12 Flags Group, a consumer investment firm led by Reckitt Benckiser’s former global chief executive officer Rakesh Kapoor, has elevated one of its executives who joined two years ago to partner role. The Delhi-headquartered investment firm, which made its maiden bet on the homegrown coffee chain Blue Tokai, has promoted Rajat ......