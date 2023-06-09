facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • BlueOrchard taps returning LP for new impact fund for India, other regions

BlueOrchard taps returning LP for new impact fund for India, other regions

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 09 Jun 2023
Premium
BlueOrchard taps returning LP for new impact fund for India, other regions
Credit: 123RF.com

BlueOrchard, a Swiss impact investment firm and part of British asset manager Schroders Group, has tapped a returning limited partner for its latest fund.  The impact investor, which has previously backed Indian microlenders Aye Finance and Satya MicroCapital and insurance-tech firm Probus Insurance Broker Pvt Ltd, is set to receive a commitment from the European ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Exclusive: RMB Ventures teams up again with another PE for South Africa deal

Infrastructure

Exclusive: RMB Ventures teams up again with another PE for South Africa deal

Premium
How was CPPIB's second partial exit from Kotak Mahindra Bank?

Finance

How was CPPIB's second partial exit from Kotak Mahindra Bank?

Gulf Digest: E-marketplace Autobia snags funding; Brookfield to enter MENA market

General

Gulf Digest: E-marketplace Autobia snags funding; Brookfield to enter MENA market

SoftBank-backed Ola Electric to kick off investor meet on IPO plans

TMT

SoftBank-backed Ola Electric to kick off investor meet on IPO plans

Premium
Deals Digest: Total funding slips again but Ozone, Course5 get big cheques

TMT

Deals Digest: Total funding slips again but Ozone, Course5 get big cheques

Premium
BlueOrchard taps returning LP for new impact fund for India, other regions

Finance

BlueOrchard taps returning LP for new impact fund for India, other regions

Advertisement