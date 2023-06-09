BlueOrchard taps returning LP for new impact fund for India, other regions

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

BlueOrchard, a Swiss impact investment firm and part of British asset manager Schroders Group, has tapped a returning limited partner for its latest fund. The impact investor, which has previously backed Indian microlenders Aye Finance and Satya MicroCapital and insurance-tech firm Probus Insurance Broker Pvt Ltd, is set to receive a commitment from the European ......