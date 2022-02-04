Blockchain gaming app OneTo11 snags $2.5 mn from Oracles Investment Group, others

ONETO11 Pte Ltd, which runs blockchain-based gaming platform OneTo11, said it has racked up $2.5 million (around Rs 18 crore) seed funding from a clutch of investors including Oracles Investment Group, Maximus Capital, GDA Capital, Magnus Capital, NFT Technologies and Dutch Crypto Investors, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company plans to use the fresh funds to expand its global reach. It also plans to add high-quality games, designed specifically to meet the gamers’ requirement worldwide.

“Our marketing strategy and user acquisition are based on organic growth where existing gamers on the platform invite their friends and community to OneTo11, ensuring a continuously growing user base without having to invest in paid advertising," said Manasvi Singh, CMO and Co-Founder, OneTo11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 2020 by Singh, Ravindra Kumar, Tirath Chand Sharma, and Anirban Chatterjee, the gaming platform claims to feature a collection of multiple gaming applications with an integrated wallet and native token.

The company also aims to onboard blockchain and nonfungible token (NFT) trading to generate monetary value for gamers.

OneTo11 in a statement claimed it has over two million registered users and has facilitated 18 million transactions in the 15 months since its launch.

It eyes first public sale roll out of its 1TO11 governance token and the NFT marketplace.