Blackstone-owned International Gemmological Institute files for $477 mn IPO
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Blackstone-owned International Gemmological Institute files for $477 mn IPO

Blackstone-owned International Gemmological Institute files for $477 mn IPO

By Reuters

  • 22 Aug 2024
Blackstone-owned International Gemmological Institute files for $477 mn IPO
Credit: Pexels

Blackstone-owned, International Gemmological Institute (India) filed for an initial public offering worth up to 40 billion rupees (about $477 million), its draft papers showed on Thursday.

International Gemmological Institute (IGI), which grades diamonds, gemstones and jewellery, said it will issue new shares worth up to 12.5 billion rupees. Existing shareholders are set to sell shares worth up to 27.5 billion rupees.

Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India and SBI Capital Markets are the bookrunning lead managers of the IPO.

Advertisement

Blackstone will use the proceeds for payments related to acquisitions in IGI Belgium and IGI Netherlands, according to the draft papers.

International Gemmological Institute (India)Blackstone Groupinitial public offeringIPO

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Blackstone-owned International Gemmological Institute files for $477 mn IPO

General

Blackstone-owned International Gemmological Institute files for $477 mn IPO

Premium
Grapevine: Premji, Pai family offices eye Akasa; Temasek weighs India JV exit

General

Grapevine: Premji, Pai family offices eye Akasa; Temasek weighs India JV exit

Premium
Grapevine: PEs, others eye Theobroma; layoffs lead to closure murmur at ReshaMandi

General

Grapevine: PEs, others eye Theobroma; layoffs lead to closure murmur at ReshaMandi

Premium
Grapevine: PEs eye India's largest cardiac stent maker; O2 Power race heats up

General

Grapevine: PEs eye India's largest cardiac stent maker; O2 Power race heats up

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding momentum slows but Warburg Pincus, OYO close key deals

General

Deals Digest: Funding momentum slows but Warburg Pincus, OYO close key deals

Premium
Grapevine: Aachi Masala eyes funding from IndiaRF; Loginext liquidates assets

General

Grapevine: Aachi Masala eyes funding from IndiaRF; Loginext liquidates assets

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW