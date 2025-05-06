Blackstone-backed ASK appoints former Jio-BlackRock exec to lead equity strategy

Credit: Thinkstock

ASK Investment Managers, an asset and wealth management firm backed by Blackstone, has appointed George Heber Joseph as chief investment officer and CEO of equity. The appointment is in line with the firm’s focus on strengthening its equity capabilities, product innovation, and expansion into newer segments such as mutual funds and quant-driven strategies.

Joseph brings over two decades of experience in equity and capital markets. His appointment comes shortly after he played a pivotal role in setting up the Jio-BlackRock joint venture (Jio BlackRock Asset Management) in India, where he was appointed CIO in December.

He previously led investment and business strategy at ICICI Prudential AMC and ITI Mutual Fund. His longest tenure was at ICICI Prudential AMC, where he spent more than a decade and was in charge of over $2 billion (Rs 16,800 crore) in equity assets. He also managed two flagship funds and led the discretionary PMS division, focusing on small-cap and PIPE investment strategies.

Advertisement

At ASK, Joseph will be responsible for shaping and executing the firm’s equity investment framework and sales strategy across PMS, AIFs, offshore funds, and upcoming mutual fund offerings.

Commenting on the appointment, Sunil Rohokale, co-founder, CEO, and MD of ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group, said, “George's stock-picking skills and fund management capabilities, as well as his experience in setting up the process-driven investment management framework and managing money across platforms, PMS/AIFs/mutual funds will be highly advantageous.”

Advertisement

In addition to traditional products, ASK will also explore quantitative strategies and multi-asset class offerings. Further, the firm will expand its reach to affluent and institutional clients through new formats and distribution channels.

ASK Investment Managers, part of ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group, offers discretionary domestic equity PMS focused exclusively on listed Indian equities for both domestic and offshore clients. Blackstone acquired a majority stake in the firm in 2022 from Advent International and other investors.

ASK Group primarily serves HNI and UHNI clients across verticals such as PMS and AIFs, real estate private equity, wealth management, multi-family office services, long/short funds, NBFC, and private credit. With more than 20 offices in India, Dubai, and Singapore, the group serves clients across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, and manages assets worth over Rs 73,000 crore ($8.64 billion) as of March 31.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the group’s wealth management arm set up a new office in Dubai to serve as a hub of its MENA operations, targeting investments from the Indian diaspora and international investors.

Share article on Leave Your Comments