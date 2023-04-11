facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News

Blackstone amasses $30.4 bn for new global real estate fund

By Reuters

  • 11 Apr 2023
Blackstone amasses $30.4 bn for new global real estate fund
Credit: Reuters

Blackstone Inc said on Tuesday it had raised $30.4 billion for its latest global real estate fund, as the private equity behemoth looks to double down on the industry.

The fund, called Blackstone Real Estate Partners X, is 48% bigger than the asset management giant's previous real estate fund which closed in 2019.

Blackstone has been focusing its portfolio on logistics, rental housing, hospitality, lab office and data centers, shifting away from assets like traditional office and malls that are facing headwinds from a post-pandemic adoption of flexible work and surge in e-commerce.

"Sector selection has never been more critical as we witness the bifurcation of performance within real estate," Ken Caplan, global co-head of Blackstone Real Estate, said in a statement.

Blackstone shares were up nearly 1% in premarket trading.

Blackstone

Share article on

Articles

IMF slashes India growth forecast for FY24

Economy

IMF slashes India growth forecast for FY24

Goldman Sachs names Nishi Somaiya new global head of private banking

Finance

Goldman Sachs names Nishi Somaiya new global head of private banking

Premium
Paragon Partners misses target for second PE fund by a mile as outlook worsens

Finance

Paragon Partners misses target for second PE fund by a mile as outlook worsens

Premium
Tiger Global wraps up $250 mn exit from eight-year-old India bet

TMT

Tiger Global wraps up $250 mn exit from eight-year-old India bet

Blackstone amasses $30.4 bn for new global real estate fund

Infrastructure

Blackstone amasses $30.4 bn for new global real estate fund

RBI puts in place framework for acceptance of green deposits

Finance

RBI puts in place framework for acceptance of green deposits