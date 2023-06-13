facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

BlackRock floats fund for 'greening of materials' sector

By Reuters

  • 13 Jun 2023
BlackRock floats fund for 'greening of materials' sector
Credit: Reuters

BlackRock on Tuesday launched the "Brown to Green Materials Fund" targeting undervalued carbon-intensive companies that produce the raw materials and products driving the energy transition.

Investors are increasingly focused on what actions companies in industries such as metals and mining, cement, and construction, are taking to decarbonise, as the sectors produce over 17% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Growing demand for lithium, copper and other metals critical to the green energy transition is poised to benefit the earnings growth of companies throughout the supply chain from mine to end-product, should the adoption of lower carbon technologies exceed expectations, BlackRock said.

Advertisement

Those companies that produce the materials and have a quality plan to decarbonise - and their suppliers - should re-rate as their margins get a boost and sustainability risks decrease, it said.

The fund manager screened index provider MSCI's All-Country World Index for the world's highest emitting companies that are likely to see rising demand as a result of the transition over the next 10-20 years, selecting those with the technology and finances to implement changes in a realistic timeframe, said Evy Hambro, BlackRock's global head of Thematic and Sector Investing.

"This broad materials universe is trading at such (a) large discount relative to the broader market and growth opportunity," based on how they have historically been viewed, he told Reuters.

Advertisement

"Once people understand that these businesses are becoming increasingly green in their production processes, it is likely that the discount that is applied to them is going to reduce."

BlackRock

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Exclusive: KKR eyes mid-market PE's brands to grow Fogg deo parent's biz

Consumer

Exclusive: KKR eyes mid-market PE's brands to grow Fogg deo parent's biz

Adani Group in talks with bankers to refinance debt

Infrastructure

Adani Group in talks with bankers to refinance debt

Early-stage startups HighXP, Satyukt Analytics, Myplan8 raise funding

TMT

Early-stage startups HighXP, Satyukt Analytics, Myplan8 raise funding

Premium
Everyone made money from Ustraa, but VLCC shaved off much of its valuation

Consumer

Everyone made money from Ustraa, but VLCC shaved off much of its valuation

Sensex, Nifty end higher ahead of FOMC outcome

Finance

Sensex, Nifty end higher ahead of FOMC outcome

C4D makes partial exit with Aviom's $30 mn round

Finance

C4D makes partial exit with Aviom's $30 mn round

Advertisement