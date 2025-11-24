BlackRock eyes an exit as India portfolio firm scouts for new investors
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • BlackRock eyes an exit as India portfolio firm scouts for new investors

BlackRock eyes an exit as India portfolio firm scouts for new investors

By Roshan Abraham

  • 24 Nov 2025
Premium
BlackRock eyes an exit as India portfolio firm scouts for new investors
Credit: Reuters

World's largest asset manager BlackRock is seeking an exit from an Indian private hospital group, and is being facilitated by the promoters of the hospital group who are scouting for potential investors, roughly eight months after indirectly lending to the entity. The Larry Fink-led investment giant, which saw its assets under ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Apax, Accel, seven other PE/VCs set for payday as SEBI clears portfolio firms' IPOs

Healthcare

Apax, Accel, seven other PE/VCs set for payday as SEBI clears portfolio firms' IPOs

Premium
Carlyle, local PEs eye stake in animal pharma firm

Healthcare

Carlyle, local PEs eye stake in animal pharma firm

Premium
Medical tourism startup FitSib in talks with VCs to pocket funding cheque

Healthcare

Medical tourism startup FitSib in talks with VCs to pocket funding cheque

Pro
Bain on course for an underwhelming exit from legacy India PE bet

Healthcare

Bain on course for an underwhelming exit from legacy India PE bet

Premium
African PE Mediterrania to acquire healthcare firm in sixth deal from Fund IV

Healthcare

African PE Mediterrania to acquire healthcare firm in sixth deal from Fund IV

Premium
Bottomline: ADIA-backed Micro Life's profit doubles; FY26 outlook softens

Healthcare

Bottomline: ADIA-backed Micro Life's profit doubles; FY26 outlook softens

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW