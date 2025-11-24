BlackRock eyes an exit as India portfolio firm scouts for new investors

Premium
World's largest asset manager BlackRock is seeking an exit from an Indian private hospital group, and is being facilitated by the promoters of the hospital group who are scouting for potential investors, roughly eight months after indirectly lending to the entity. The Larry Fink-led investment giant, which saw its assets under ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.