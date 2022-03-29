Stay Home. Read Quality News
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Infrastructure
Infrastructure
By
BlackRock, Mubadala in talks with Tata Power to acquire stake in green energy power businesses
Photo Credit: Pixabay

World’s biggest asset manager BlackRock and United Arab Emirates' Mubadala Investment Co. are in talks with Tata Power...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
ADVERTISEMENT