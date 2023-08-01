Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • BII’s LP bets in India slowed last year but one deal pushed direct investments higher

BII’s LP bets in India slowed last year but one deal pushed direct investments higher

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 01 Aug 2023
Manav Bansal, Managing Director and Head of India, BII

British International Investment (BII) slowed the pace of its limited partner-style bets on India-focused venture capital and private equity funds last year, but its direct equity investments remained steady thanks to one large transaction.  India is the largest market for BII, formerly called the CDC Group Plc, and accounts for nearly a ......

