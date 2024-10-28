Areion Asset Management floats new stressed assets fund

Premium Anand Chalwade, director, Areion

Areion Asset Management Pvt. Ltd, part of the Mumbai-based Areion Group that offers distressed assets resolution, debt restructuring, transaction advisory, and distressed real estate investment advisory services, has floated a new series of investment schemes, VCCircle has gathered. The firm, which received commitments worth nearly Rs 5,267 crore for its three ......