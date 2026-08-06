Beyond Chatbots: Why Speech AI Is Emerging as India's Next Deeptech Opportunity

India's artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem is entering a new phase, where the race is no longer confined to building larger language models but extends to creating speech-native AI capable of powering the next generation of enterprise applications. As businesses move beyond text-based chatbots towards more natural, conversational experiences, startups focused on speech infrastructure are emerging as a distinct category within the country's deeptech ecosystem.

The shift is being driven by enterprise demand across sectors such as banking, healthcare, education, customer support and consumer internet, where businesses are increasingly looking for AI systems that can engage users through natural conversations rather than typed prompts. Industry experts believe that voice could become the next major interface for AI, particularly in multilingual markets like India, where millions of users are more comfortable speaking than typing.

"The next generation of internet users won't adapt to keyboards or English-first interfaces the way the first billion did. They'll expect to interact with technology simply by speaking in their own language," Dheemanth Reddy, Co-founder and CEO of Maya Research, said during an interaction.

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Unlike the first wave of generative AI, which focused largely on text generation and productivity, speech AI presents a fundamentally different set of engineering challenges. While large language models have become increasingly capable of generating human-like text, enabling machines to participate in natural conversations requires them to understand emotion, accents, pauses, interruptions and context, while responding with near real-time latency. The challenge becomes significantly more complex in India, where multilingual conversations are the norm rather than the exception.

"Real conversation requires emotion, interruption handling, low latency and contextual understanding. India makes that even harder because people naturally code-switch between multiple languages within a single conversation", Dheemanth said. For AI companies, this has shifted the focus from building larger models to developing specialised speech architectures that can understand how people actually communicate. Unlike conventional voice assistants, enterprises are now seeking AI systems capable of sustaining conversations that feel natural across multiple Indian languages and dialects.

However, the biggest obstacle to building such systems remains data. While English speech datasets have benefited from years of research and commercial investment, most Indian languages continue to suffer from a shortage of high-quality conversational data. Collecting authentic speech samples across dialects, accents and speaking styles is both resource-intensive and technically demanding, making proprietary datasets a critical differentiator for companies operating in the segment.

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"The internet doesn't already contain the data we need. For many Indian languages, building high-quality speech datasets has to become research itself", Dheemanth said, adding that companies cannot simply extend English-first models to regional languages and expect comparable performance.

The data challenge also highlights what many founders see as India's competitive advantage in artificial intelligence. Rather than competing directly with global technology companies in developing general-purpose foundation models, Indian startups have an opportunity to build technologies tailored to multilingual markets. Speech recognition, conversational AI and regional language understanding remain areas where local context, linguistic diversity and proprietary datasets could provide a sustainable edge over larger global players. "I don't think India needs to replicate every global foundation model", Dheemanth said. "Our strength lies in solving problems around languages, accents and speech that global AI labs have historically overlooked."

The commercial opportunity is beginning to reflect this shift. Across customer support, contact centres, financial services, healthcare and education, enterprises are increasingly evaluating conversational AI capable of interacting with users in their preferred language. Businesses are no longer looking for systems that merely convert text into speech. Instead, they want AI that understands intent, maintains context and delivers interactions that sound authentic.

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"The biggest feedback we hear is that existing systems often sound foreign in the languages their customers actually speak", Dheemanth said. "Businesses aren't simply looking for speech synthesis anymore. They want conversations that feel genuinely human."

Despite the growing momentum, India's AI ecosystem continues to face structural constraints. Access to affordable compute infrastructure remains one of the biggest hurdles for startups building foundational AI technologies. At the same time, founders argue that India needs stronger public language datasets and greater availability of patient capital willing to support long-term research rather than only application-layer businesses. According to Dheemanth, solving these bottlenecks will be essential if India wants to emerge as a global AI innovation hub rather than simply a consumer of technologies developed elsewhere.

"The talent already exists", he said. "What we need is better access to compute, stronger language data infrastructure and investors willing to back hard technology over longer time horizons." As enterprise AI adoption matures, industry observers believe the competitive landscape will increasingly be shaped by specialised infrastructure rather than one-size-fits-all models. Speech AI, particularly for multilingual markets, is emerging as one such category where startups can build defensible technology and address large, underserved markets.

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For India, where language diversity has often been viewed as a technological challenge, the next wave of AI innovation could instead be built around it. If voice becomes the primary interface between humans and machines, companies solving the complexities of multilingual conversations may play a central role in defining the country's position in the global AI ecosystem.

NOTE: No VCCircle Journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

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