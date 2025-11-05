Bengaluru Fintech FOLO Launches to Build India’s NetWorth Layer. Aiming to Be the Operating System for Personal Wealth

Because India doesn’t need another finance app, it needs a way to truly see its worth. FOLO brings order, clarity, and connection to how Indians experience money.

New age fintech FOLO today announced its official launch, introducing a platform that helps people see, understand and grow their NetWorth at one secure place.

Founded by Vishal Purohit, a seasoned entrepreneur, and Munmun Desai, a veteran in finance and investment, FOLO combines deep domain expertise with product innovation. Together, they aim to bring organisation, trust, and clarity to India’s growing financial diversity across assets, liabilities, and generations.

“Every Indian today has more financial touchpoints than ever: multiple apps, multiple accounts, but no single view,” said Munmun Desai, Co-founder of FOLO. “FOLO integrates across 70+ verified data sources to build one real-time, secure picture of your NetWorth.

“Personal finance today is scattered across Apps built for transactions. FOLO is built for understanding,” said Vishal Purohit. “It’s a simple, secure platform that lets you see your entire financial life — clearly and in control.”

Helping Users See the Full Picture

Armed with user consent, FOLO automatically connects multiple financial data sources to provide a real-time snapshot of an individual’s true NetWorth. The app auto-classifies holdings, highlights growth trends, and generates NetWorth insights that enable smarter, self-driven financial decisions — without pushing product- led advice.

Platform Features:

One secure NetWorth number: Bank accounts, deposits, retirals, mutual funds, loans, real estate, and everything else. Encrypted and never shared

Always-Updated Net Worth: Seamless refresh and upto minute computation.

Family sharing: Single click share with loved ones who want and should know.

NetWorth hygiene: FOLO’s Account Health Score reviews all connected accounts to flag missing nominees, outdated KYC, or inactive assets, guiding users to maintain a healthy, complete financial setup. Opportunity

With India’s retail investor base surpassing 12 crore and democratisation of lending, FOLO sees a massive opportunity to become the country’s trusted “NetWorth layer” , the financial infrastructure that underpins personal wealth clarity, for now and for legacy.

“Our goal is simple to make people feel financially organised,” added Purohit. “When you see your NetWorth clearly, you make better choices.”

About FOLO

FOLO is a Bengaluru-based fintech company helping Indians see, understand, and grow their NetWorth in one secure place.

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

