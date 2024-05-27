Belgium’s Verlinvest ups stake in Indian consumer products firm
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Belgium’s Verlinvest ups stake in Indian consumer products firm

Belgium’s Verlinvest ups stake in Indian consumer products firm

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 27 May 2024
Premium
Belgium’s Verlinvest ups stake in Indian consumer products firm
Arjun Anand, MD and head of Verlinvest's India and Southeast Asia business

Belgian investment firm Verlinvest, which focuses on consumer as a theme for both its direct venture capital and private equity-style transactions as also its commitments to third-party managed funds, has increased its exposure to one of its portfolio companies in India, two people aware of the development told VCCircle.  Verlinvest, which ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Belgium's Verlinvest ups stake in Indian consumer products firm

Consumer

Belgium's Verlinvest ups stake in Indian consumer products firm

High Street Essentials and two others bag early-stage funding

Consumer

High Street Essentials and two others bag early-stage funding

XYXX, Mokobara backer Sauce.VC floats third VC fund

Consumer

XYXX, Mokobara backer Sauce.VC floats third VC fund

Premium
Esas Private Equity acquires Turkish cosmetics brand with co-investors

Consumer

Esas Private Equity acquires Turkish cosmetics brand with co-investors

Pro
Did Warburg Pincus meet benchmark returns from five-year-old India PIPE deal?

Consumer

Did Warburg Pincus meet benchmark returns from five-year-old India PIPE deal?

Premium
Admaius Capital backs education player in region, its third bet this month

Consumer

Admaius Capital backs education player in region, its third bet this month

Advertisement