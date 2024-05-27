Belgium’s Verlinvest ups stake in Indian consumer products firm

Premium
Belgian investment firm Verlinvest, which focuses on consumer as a theme for both its direct venture capital and private equity-style transactions as also its commitments to third-party managed funds, has increased its exposure to one of its portfolio companies in India, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Verlinvest, which ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.