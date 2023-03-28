Belgium’s Colruyt joins as LP for Indian VC fund

Premium
Belgium-based family office Colruyt Group, which runs retail brands in Belgium, France and Luxembourg, has backed an early-stage Indian venture capital firm as a limited partner (LP). The retail co-operation, which started from a small wholesale business in 1928 and now owns and operates over 40 brands with annual revenue ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.