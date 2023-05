B Capital, two other VC firms eyeing investment in nutraceutical startup

Premium B Capital co-founders Eduardo Saverin (left) and Raj Ganguly | Credit: B Capital

US-based venture capital firm B Capital Group, which has backed companies such as Byju’s and Meesho, and two other VC firms are in separate discussions to take part in the first external round of funding of a nutraceutical startup, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. B Capital and Indian VC ......