Bay Capital appoints Ritwick Ghoshal as managing partner

By Aman Rawat

  • 11 Oct 2022
Bay Capital Investment Advisors Pvt. Ltd, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ritwick Ghoshal as the investment firm’s managing partner and chief executive officer. 

Ghoshal’s appointment will help Bay Capital drive its domestic onshore business, the India-focused investment manager said in a release. 

“His expertise in developing and managing global investments will help enhance our bouquet of strategies. He will add value to our asset management platform as we expand and build diverse solutions given our expertise in India and our core themes of consumption, financialization, digitization and outsourcing,” said Siddharth Mehta, founder, Bay Capital Partners.  

Ghoshal joins Bay Capital from Barclays Private Bank where he was the director for private clients and was part of the India private banking management committee for the lender. 

He brings 27 years of wealth management experience in India, West Asia, the US and Europe in private banking, consumer banking, capital markets and investment banking. 

In the past, he has held senior management positions with banks like Citibank N.A. in EMEA, ANZ Grindlays, JM Morgan Stanley, ABN AMRO N.V., HSBC Retail Banking & Wealth Management, Edelweiss Private Wealth Management and Barclays Bank Plc in India and Avendus Capital Inc in the US.  

“I look forward to leading the team in creating differentiated strategies and further diversifying the portfolio for Indian investors. Bay Capital is experienced in the institutional space, and with this new initiative, we aim to build on the already existing expertise in Indian equity markets with institutional investors. I will be working closely with the research team that has deep domain knowledge of the Indian equity markets,” said Ghoshal. 

