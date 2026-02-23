Battery Tech Startup Coulomb Litech Raises ₹20 Cr in Seed Funding

Coulomb Litech, a battery technology startup, has raised ₹20 crore in seed funding to scale its manufacturing capabilities and expand its presence in India’s electric vehicle ecosystem.

Founded in 2020 by IIT Kanpur alumni Ameya Sathe and Darshil Dharod, Coulomb Litech focuses on developing fast-charging and long-life battery systems for medium and heavy electric vehicles. The company builds battery solutions for applications such as material handling equipment, electric tractors, construction equipment, electric three-wheelers (E-3W), and energy storage systems.

Coulomb’s battery systems operate across a wide voltage range of 51V to 700V, with battery capacities of up to 80 kWh, and are already deployed in multiple commercial and pilot projects with OEMs across India. The company offers modular, medium-voltage and high-voltage battery platforms, designed to meet the operational demands of heavy-duty EV use cases.

A key strength of Coulomb Litech lies in its in-house technology development. The company has built its complete battery technology stack internally, including Hardware, Software and Algorithms.

Coulomb has inhouse built Battery Management Systems (BMS), Liquid Cooling Systems, CCS Charging systems and IoT-enabled analytics systems. This integrated approach allows Coulomb to support fast charging while extending battery life an important requirement for commercial EV users.

The newly raised funds will be used to set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Navi Mumbai. Coulomb also plans to deploy the capital toward business expansion, research and development and the scaling of ongoing pilot programs in heavy electric vehicle segments such as electric tractors, cranes, material handling equipment, and E-3W vehicles.

In addition, the company aims to strengthen collaborations with OEM partners and fleet operators to accelerate the adoption of its battery solutions across commercial use cases. Coulomb Litech is also working on enhancing product reliability, safety and performance consistency under demanding operating conditions. With a growing focus on localisation and manufacturing scale-up, the startup plans to support India’s broader push toward electrification of medium & heavy electric vehicles.

With growing adoption of electric mobility in commercial segments, Coulomb Litech aims to strengthen its position as a battery technology partner for OEMs looking to electrify heavy and utility vehicles in India.

