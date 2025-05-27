BAT considers reducing its stake in ITC

A woman poses with a cigarette in front of BAT (British American Tobacco) logo in this illustration taken July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

British American Tobacco said on Tuesday it is considering further reducing its stake in consumer goods company ITC in a potential on-market sale.

BAT is currently ITC's top investor, with a 20.3% stake according to LSEG data.

The London-listed cigarette maker had last year sold 436.9 million shares, or roughly 3.5% of ITC's outstanding shares, for about $2 billion in what was India's third-largest block deal ever.

Advertisement

The British firm, which has cigarette brands such as Dunhill and Lucky Strike, did not disclose more details on Tuesday and said there was no certainty that any such transaction will proceed.

In February, the London-listed cigarette maker forecast a mere 1% growth in its annual revenue primarily due to tax headwinds in Bangladesh and Australia.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments