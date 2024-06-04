BanyanTree bets on juice maker from third fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

BanyanTree bets on juice maker from third fund

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 04 Jun 2024
Premium
BanyanTree bets on juice maker from third fund
Credit: Pixabay

Homegrown mid-market private equity player BanyanTree, which has raised about $300 million (Rs 2,493 crore) across three funds and is currently raising funds for its fourth venture, has bought a significant minority stake in a Delhi-based juice maker through its third fund, VCCircle has learnt.   The Mumbai-based PE firm, which recently sold its entire stake in ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
How did Warburg-backed Kalyan Jewellers value e-commerce firm as it gains full control?

Consumer

How did Warburg-backed Kalyan Jewellers value e-commerce firm as it gains full control?

Premium
BanyanTree bets on juice maker from third fund

Consumer

BanyanTree bets on juice maker from third fund

Temasek, Fidelity bet $200 mn on Lenskart in secondary deal

Consumer

Temasek, Fidelity bet $200 mn on Lenskart in secondary deal

Premium
Bottomline: PE-backed K12 Techno looking at a good FY24 with higher revenue

Consumer

Bottomline: PE-backed K12 Techno looking at a good FY24 with higher revenue

Activewear brand TechnoSport snags $21 mn in first fundraising

Consumer

Activewear brand TechnoSport snags $21 mn in first fundraising

Kewal Kiran acquires 50% stake in Kraus Jeans, marking maiden acquisition

Consumer

Kewal Kiran acquires 50% stake in Kraus Jeans, marking maiden acquisition

Advertisement