Bain appoints co-head for Asia Pacific PE division

Sebastien Lamy, co-head for Asia Pacific PE division, Bain & Company

Global consulting firm Bain & Company on Wednesday appointed Sebastien Lamy to co-head the firm’s Asia Pacific private equity division.

In his new role, Lamy will drive growth for Bain’s private equity practice in the Asia Pacific region, business and client development, as well as practice development, the company said in a statement.

With over 20 years of experience, he specializes in growth and portfolio strategy, fund strategy, merger and acquisition advisory and due diligence and innovation.

Prior joining to Bain, Lamy was the managing director at Singapore-based Keppel Corporation, where he had led group strategy, M&A, technology and innovation. He succeeds Andrew Tymms, with fellow co-head Kiki Yang.

“The scale and complexity of the private equity practice call for a seasoned and well-respected leader such as Sebastien. The private equity practice will continue to be a power alley for us, with a shared mission, great commercial discipline and cohesive teaming across the region,” said Rebecca Burack, head of global private equity practice, Bain & Company.

Last year, Bain & Company had signed on the entire team of boutique consulting firm Areté Advisors. It was a part of the firm’s strategy to strengthen its operations in India and further drive its specialized offerings to augment client results delivery.

The consultancy firm had also appointed Mourad Limam to lead a team across the Middle East, India and Africa region. He joined from the global strategy consulting firm Henkel, where he had spent the past two years as the head of emerging markets for Adhesives Technologies’ business.

