Bain Capital-backed Brillio buys out salesforce consulting firm Standav

US-based digital technology consulting and solutions firm Brillio, has acquired Standav, a premier Salesforce consulting and system integration firm for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition will integrate Standav’s deep expertise in quote-to-cash, price management, and enterprise sales transformation with Bain Capital-backed Brillio’s burgeoning Lead-to-Revenue (LTR) transformation practice, making it one of the largest salesforce revenue cloud service providers in the world.

Avendus Capital acted as financial advisor to Standav on the said transaction.

"By acquiring Standav, we are growing our team of Salesforce CPQ specialists ready to help our customers accelerate their business transformation, and now, as one of the largest Salesforce Revenue Cloud partners, we are able to amplify the impact on our clients’ businesses,” said Raj Mamodia, founder & CEO at Brilli, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Being a technology partner to several Fortune 500 firms, Standav is said to be offering client-focused solutions with maximum impact on their business. With over 200 certified consultants in salesforce, CPQ, and pricing solutions, Standav operates delivery centers across Santa Clara and Dallas in US and Vancouver in Canada besides offshore locations in Hyderabad and Bangalore

"Standav’s bold customer-focused approach has generated transformative results for our enterprise customers, and in Brillio, we’ve found the right partner to further scale our impact on Enterprise Sales Transformation leveraging Salesforce Revenue Cloud," said Harsha Pamulaparthi, CEO at Standav.

Brillio was created in 2013 as a spin-off from the former Collabera IT Solutions business unit. Mamodia had joined Collabera in 2012 as its CEO. The company provides software products and technology consulting services to customers in the technology, financial, retail and energy sectors.

Brillio set up an Indian base in 2014 when it acquired Indian firm Market Intelligence. In 2019, private equity major Bain Capital picked up a majority stake in the entity.

Last week, Reuters reported that the digital consulting firm is gearing up for its listing process and has hired merchant bankers to formalise the process. The company is likely to be seeking a valuation of $3 billion or more during its IPO.