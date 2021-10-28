Baby products brand R for Rabbit raises funds from PE firm Xponentia Capital

R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt Ltd, a baby products brand, said it has raised Rs 40 crore (around $5 million) from private equity firm Xponentia Capital Partners.

The company said the capital will primarily be directed towards strengthening the company’s brand, scaling distribution and operations in the domestic market, enhancing the existing product portfolio, and introducing new categories of products.

R for Rabbit has a pan-India presence and a diverse range of baby products, including baby gear, ride-ons, nursing & feeding range, activity & bathing toys, among others.

Founded by Kunal Popat and Kinjal Popat, the company focuses on developing safe baby products that meet international quality guidelines at accessible price points.

“In the last seven years we have successfully managed to create a strong base of 1.5 million loyal customers. We have also developed a deep understanding of the baby products market and have been consistently delivering safe and innovative baby products resulting in the trust among the new generation of “smart” parents,” Kunal Popat said.

“With this funding, we aim to strengthen our brand, increase our consumer reach and enter into newer product categories. We also aim to continue providing the best quality products to our customers and meeting their expectations by keeping our design and quality in sync with the International standards,” he added.

Baby-care brands have seen continued interest from investors.

In August, direct-to-consumer (D2C) beauty retailer MyGlamm acquired the online parenting platform BabyChakra to foray into the mother and babycare category.

Evenflow, an aggregator of third-party sellers on ecommerce platforms, acquired BabyPro, an ecommerce online business in the baby proofing category.