B2B SaaS startup Emitrr secures fresh funding from existing investors

Sofware-as-a-service (SaaS) company, Emitrr has raised $4 million (Rs 31 crore) in a pre-Series A round of funding led by existing investors Chiratae Ventures, Venture Highway, FortyTwo VC, and Axilor Ventures.

The company will primarily use the newly infused funds to scale its go-to-market efforts and improve product capabilities to solve deeper problems for local businesses, like payments.

“With companies like Amazon and Uber offering a world-class customer experience, today the end user’s expectations have skyrocketed - they demand similar digital journeys from all businesses. Our product is enabling that experience for our end user when they interact with a local business,” said Anmol Oberoi, founder at Emitrr.

Launched in 2020 by Oberoi, the US-based startup is a communication platform leveraging SMS as a means of communication. Over 150 business brands, especially in healthcare & home services, are using Emitrr to facilitate digital experiences and automation for their customers through multiple solutions. The company claims to be handling data of over 1 million customers.

Several SaaS based startups across categories have managed to raise funding in the recent past.

VC-backed SaaS startup Qapita has last week acquired Pune-based ESOP Direct in an all-cash deal.

In mid-July, artificial intelligence-based SaaS startup Detect Technologies raised $28 million in a Series B round led by Prosus Ventures along with existing investors Accel, Elevation Capital, Shell Ventures, Bharat Innovation Fund and Blue Hill Capital.

Last month, Temasek-backed logistics startup Shiprocket acquired Arvind Ltd’s omnichannel software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, Omuni for Rs 200 crore, marking its fifth acquisition so far.

Among equity deals, one large transaction was Toplyne Labs Pte. Ltd, which runs an eponymous software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It raised $15 million in its series A funding round co-led by Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital India.